Teresa Rose Floyd
Harriman - Teresa Rose Floyd (Terri) of Harriman, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Cancer. She enjoyed life to its fullest and left this land bound life for a peaceful life with the Lord. She is now in the arms of her mother and father and mother in law and the Lord.
She is survived by her Husband of 15 years Barry N Floyd (Harriman), Brothers Art Silverstein (Beth) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Bart Silverstein of Dana Point, CA, Father in law Billy F Floyd of Flintstone, GA and Sister in Law Katie F Floyd of Flintstone, GA. And numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father Carmella (Mango) and Arthur Silverstein, mother in law Gertie V Floyd, Brothers in law Bobby J Swann and David R Swann.
Terri was an avid horse lover and animal lover. She held a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with Concentration in Accounting. Her love of numbers comes in a close second to her love of horses and animals.
She will be missed by family and friends on this earth, but we all know that she will see us all once again. She will be enjoying bountiful fruits and joy in Heaven with her beloved dogs Butch, Lady, Cody, and Tuggy.
The family be receiving friends on Friday, September 11th, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Graveside and interment services will be held on Tuesday, September 15th at 1:30 at the Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN.
In Lieu of Flowers- It is requested to make a donation to St Jude Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project
Carry Forward 5k Nashville for Barry's fund raising: https://carryforward.woundedwarriorproject.org/participant/15841
Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Teresa Rose Floyd (Terri)