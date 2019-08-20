Services
Stendeback Family Funeral Home
200 S. Walnut
Carmi, IL 62821
(618) 382-4141
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Stendeback Family Funeral Home
200 S. Walnut
Carmi, IL 62821
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Stendeback Family Funeral Home
200 S. Walnut
Carmi, IL 62821
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Tharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Tharp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Tharp Obituary
Teresa Tharp

Carmi, IL - Teresa Ruth Tharp of Carmi, IL passed away at her son's home in Knoxville, TN on August 16, 2019. She is now at peace in the arms of her Heavenly Father. Teresa was a member of New Beginnings Church of God in Carmi, IL. She had a great love for her family and all animals, especially her dog Chloe.

Preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Elmer Hall; daughter, Jeannie; sisters, Phyllis and Wanda; and brothers, Donald and Robert.

Survivors: brother, Charles; sons, Brent (Deann), Kent (Mary), James, and Labib; grandchildren, Teresa (Michael), Ben, Rick (Samantha), Brent (Amber), Josh (Shea), Brenttanie (J.C.), Tia, Jessica (Eric), Amber, Kristy (Jimmy), Nikki, Tiffany (Justin), Anna (Fred); and multiple great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Stendeback Family Funeral Home, 200 S. Walnut St., Carmi, IL on Wed., August 21, 2019 from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Funeral service to begin at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Keith Moore officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now