Teresa Tharp
Carmi, IL - Teresa Ruth Tharp of Carmi, IL passed away at her son's home in Knoxville, TN on August 16, 2019. She is now at peace in the arms of her Heavenly Father. Teresa was a member of New Beginnings Church of God in Carmi, IL. She had a great love for her family and all animals, especially her dog Chloe.
Preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Elmer Hall; daughter, Jeannie; sisters, Phyllis and Wanda; and brothers, Donald and Robert.
Survivors: brother, Charles; sons, Brent (Deann), Kent (Mary), James, and Labib; grandchildren, Teresa (Michael), Ben, Rick (Samantha), Brent (Amber), Josh (Shea), Brenttanie (J.C.), Tia, Jessica (Eric), Amber, Kristy (Jimmy), Nikki, Tiffany (Justin), Anna (Fred); and multiple great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Stendeback Family Funeral Home, 200 S. Walnut St., Carmi, IL on Wed., August 21, 2019 from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Funeral service to begin at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Keith Moore officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019