1/1
Teressa Anterria Rader Williams
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teressa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teressa Anterria Rader Williams

Teressa Anterria Rader Williams February 11, 1957, transition into her heavenly life July 16, 2020. Waiting on her heavenly arrival was her father Charles J. Rader and son Bronson L. Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory mother Alzora Rader, daughters Brittany Williams, Blayr Williams, son Braxton Williams, sisters Jaquetta Brooks and Crystal Rader all of Knoxville, Tennessee, brother Shannon Rader of Greenville, South Carolina. She also leaves to cherish her memory of six grandchildren, her forever companion Charles Robinson, step-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts uncles, cousins and friends. Public viewing will be on Friday July, 24, 2020 at Unity Mortuary from 3-5. Private funeral services are being arranged solely for the immediate family. The family has entrusted their loved one to Unity Mortuary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Unity Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Rest well my friend.
Howard O'Neal
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved