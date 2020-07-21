Teressa Anterria Rader Williams



Teressa Anterria Rader Williams February 11, 1957, transition into her heavenly life July 16, 2020. Waiting on her heavenly arrival was her father Charles J. Rader and son Bronson L. Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory mother Alzora Rader, daughters Brittany Williams, Blayr Williams, son Braxton Williams, sisters Jaquetta Brooks and Crystal Rader all of Knoxville, Tennessee, brother Shannon Rader of Greenville, South Carolina. She also leaves to cherish her memory of six grandchildren, her forever companion Charles Robinson, step-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts uncles, cousins and friends. Public viewing will be on Friday July, 24, 2020 at Unity Mortuary from 3-5. Private funeral services are being arranged solely for the immediate family. The family has entrusted their loved one to Unity Mortuary.









