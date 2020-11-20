Terri A. Hall
Knoxville - Terri A. Hall, age 57, passed away at home October 22, 2020 after a long illness. Preceded in death by parents Mack and Jenny Gosnell and father-in-law Buddy Hall. Survived by husband Darrell Hall, daughter Jessica Hall, son Joshua Hall, grandchildren (Twins) Lily and Baily Wilson, sisters Susan Bowman, Vickie Henson, Donna Smith, Betty Blackburn, mother-in-law Annette Hall, special friend Steve Perry, several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 12:00pm Monday, November 30, 2020, at Marble Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
