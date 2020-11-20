1/1
Terri A. Hall
Knoxville - Terri A. Hall, age 57, passed away at home October 22, 2020 after a long illness. Preceded in death by parents Mack and Jenny Gosnell and father-in-law Buddy Hall. Survived by husband Darrell Hall, daughter Jessica Hall, son Joshua Hall, grandchildren (Twins) Lily and Baily Wilson, sisters Susan Bowman, Vickie Henson, Donna Smith, Betty Blackburn, mother-in-law Annette Hall, special friend Steve Perry, several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 12:00pm Monday, November 30, 2020, at Marble Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Marble Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
