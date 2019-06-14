|
|
Terri Davenport
Knoxville -
Terri Lee Davenport, age 60, of Knoxville, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Terri was a faithful member of Hillcrest United Methodist Church, and she dearly loved her church family. She was active in many ministries from the UMW to any mission that involved crafts or sewing. For many years, she served her church quietly by helping her mother, June, clean the building. There was no job that she was unwilling to do for her church, but she always liked to serve quietly and behind the scenes. Terri is preceded in death by her parents, Ted and June Davenport. She is survived by sisters, Karen (Jerry) Bedford, Jodi Reno (Billy Wood), and Cindy Davenport; nieces and nephews: Kara, Ashley, Cory, Cody, Braden, Tanner, Chloe, Corbin, Maci, and Easton. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Friday, June 14 at Hillcrest United Methodist Church. A celebration of Terri's Life will follow at 7:00pm, officiated by Rev. Richard Richter and Rev. Dennis Ford. Family and friends will meet Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 11:00am graveside service, with Rev. Dennis Ford officiating. In lieu of flowers, Terri asked that donations be made to support the ministries of Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 1615 Price Ave, Knoxville, TN 37920. Condolences may be offered at www.sherwoodchapel.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 14, 2019