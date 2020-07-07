1/
Terry Arthur Hodge Sr.
Terry Arthur Hodge, Sr.

Kodak - Terry Arthur Hodge, Sr. age 61 of Kodak, departed his earthly home on Monday, July 6, 2020. Mr. Hodge was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Kenneth and Evelyn Pauline Hodge, Sr. and brothers Steve Hodge and Ralph Kenneth Hodge, Jr., sister, Ginger LaFollette. Left to mourn his homegoing are his son TJ Hodge and wife Paula as well as his grandchildren Garrett and Gabi Hodge. Also left to mourn his passing are his sisters: Beverly Mullins and husband Bill of Barbourville, Kentucky, Pamela Stoffle and husband Ted of Kodak, Tennessee, Pat Jones and husband John Paul of Hendersonville, Tennessee, his brother Richard Hodge and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family will miss his witty charm and the way he would make everyone laugh! The family would like to thank Dr. Lynch and the staff at LeConte Medical Center, especially his nurse Gilda. The most touching and loving moment was when Gilda told Terry she was leaving for the day and he reached up to hug and kiss her and she kissed him on the cheek. That was a special moment for my sister Pam and me. Thank you Gilda for that special moment! It blessed our heart. Graveside service and interment 10 AM Thursday, July 9 in Dandridge Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Dandridge Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
