Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carroll Hollow Baptist Church
Clinton, TN
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM
Carroll Hollow Baptist Church
Clinton, TN
Clinton - Terry Allen Crowley, 64, passed away suddenly January 18, 2020. Terry was saved by Gods Amazing Grace. He had a heart of gold and would give you his last dollar and often did. He will be missed dearly by his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his father Ondes Crowley, Brothers W.F. and Jack, sister Otella Russell.

Survived by:

His mother: Dorothy Crowley; Daughter: Misty Ann Crowley; Grandsons: Tayveon, Kiaha and Cooper Crowley; Papaw by heart to: Ava, Cameron and Kendra; Brothers: L.B. (Dolores), Charles (Margaret Ann), David (Gale), Chuck, Pat; Sisters: Novella Bingham, Rosella Kelley, Phyllis Fritts, Teresa (Roger) Flatford, Gail (Dwayne) Phillips, Debbie Queener; A host of nephews and nieces and Best Friend: Rick Taylor

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5pm -7pm with memorial service to follow at Carroll Hollow Baptist Church in Clinton with Reverend David Crowe and Reverend Gary Smith officiating. Flowers may be delivered Wednesday to Carroll Hollow Baptist Church, 240 Carroll Hollow Road, Clinton TN 37716. No graveside service will be held. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
