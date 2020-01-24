Resources
Ten Mile - Terry E. Crosby, age 83, of Ten Mile, formerly of Kingston, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Terry was a gracious man with a heart of gold, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingston and retired from the Kingston Steam Plant. He was an avid collector of antique items, and still the proud owner of a 1929 model A Ford his first car. Preceded in death by his wife: Loriene Crosby the mother of Deanna and Alisa, parents: John and Betty Ewing Crosby, son: Keith Isbill. Survivors include his wife: Linda P. Crosby of Ten Mile, children and spouses: Deanna and John Griffin, of Kingston, Alisa and Steve Guthrie, of Ridgeland, SC., Kim and Spencer Hall, of Ten Mile, Kristy and Tony Arwood, of Sweetwater, 16 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sister: Carol Smith, of Spring City, sister-in-law: Josephine Ingle, of Decatur, several nieces and nephews, special friends: Lynn and Wanda Hall. Fur babies: Sophia and Charlie. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Kyker Funeral Homes, Kingston. The family ask that everyone please dress casually. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
