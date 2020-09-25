1/1
Terry Gale (Bear Rug) Julian
Terry Gale (Bear Rug) Julian

Terry Gale (Bear Rug) Julian, age 73 passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at UT Medical Center. Terry had been residing in Tennessee State Veterans Home for the last 2 ½ years with medical complications. He was retired from Alcoa Aluminum Co. of America after 40 years of employment due to illness. Terry was a member of Providence Baptist Church, Seymour. He had a love for hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Blanche Julian of Seymour, TN.

Terry and his wife, Peggy A. Julian, were married for 25 years with 4 children: Terry M. Boatman (deceased), Toby T. Boatman (stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, SC), Kristi M. Welsh of Alcoa, TN and Brad A. and wife Heather Julian of Maryville, TN. Terry also leaves behind 6 grandchildren; brother, Jerry L. and wife Robin Julian; and niece, Courtney and husband David Shannon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ben Atchley State Veterans' Home to help those who have served our country by providing safety and security for all. Senator Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans' Home, 1 Veterans Way, Knoxville, TN 37931.

Due to Covid-19 a graveside service will be held at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery (John Sevier Hwy) at 2 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 for family and close friends. Restrictions will apply with required masks and social distancing. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com).






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
