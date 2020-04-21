Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
12:45 PM
New Loyston Memorial Gardens
Terry Gunter Obituary
Terry Gunter

Knoxville - Terry Gunter passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father in the afternoon of April 19, 2020, at his home. Terry was born in Athens, Tennessee April 6, 1955. Terry was a 1974 graduate of Halls High School, and recently retired from Accounts Research. Anyone who knew Terry knew he loved his family, friends, coaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers. He never met a stranger, and had contagious love for watching his children and grandchildren succeed at whatever they put their minds to. He is preceded in death by his late parents Josephine and John Gunter. Terry leaves behind his wife of 36 years Karen Gunter; his daughter Christy Williams (Eric); his two sons, Joseph (Kaley) and Ethan (Ariel); grandchildren Haley (Matthew) Thomas, Hannah Williams, and Addyson Gunter; greatgrandchildren Isabella and Colton Thomas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friends who will never forget his bear hugs. A call at convenience will be held from 9:00 - 5:00 pm on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm for a 1:00 pm graveside service on Friday, April 24, 2020 at New Loyston Memorial Gardens, Rev. Joseph Gunter officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
