Terry J Holly
Knoxville - Terry J. Holly, age 52, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was of Christian faith and was baptized in the Catholic Church. Born in Connecticut, Terry's family moved to Tennessee in 1979. Terry was a graduate of Farragut High School and attended Tennessee College of Applied Technology. He worked as a Machinist for several years. Terry was a Dallas Cowboys fan and loved spending time at the beach. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra M. Holly; sister, Kimberly L. Holly; and grandparents, John and Julia Zwick and Walter and Elsie Hammersley. Terry is survived by his children, Sean M. Holly and Sandra Terra "Bubbles" Holly; father and step-mother, John and Susan Holly; brother, Robert C. Holly; grandsons, Chase and Cameron Holly; wife of 8 years, Vicki Holly; nieces, Caye Holly and Ulana Holly; nephew, Logan Holly; and many lifelong friends. Family will receive friends 1-2pm Tuesday at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a service to celebrate Terry's life to follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmyusa.org
