Terry Johnson
Lenoir City - Terry Eugene Johnson, age 68, of 503 Halls Ferry Road, Lenoir City, TN received his loving call from the Lord on June 8, 2019 at his home. Terry was born on July 14, 1950. He was preceded in death by his father, Sterling Johnson; stepfather, Bill Winkle; grandparents, John and Johnnie Cozart, Roy and Mary Elizabeth Johnson; infant son, Terry Christopher; sister, Valerie Johnson; nephew, Greg Monger, and niece, Gwendolyn Young. Survivors include his loving mother, Margaret Winkle; wife of 47 years, Martha Ann Johnson; sons, Chad Johnson, Jermaine Johnson, Tilmer (TJ) Johnson, and Deon Barron; daughters, Chrishane (Carlos) Mahone and Angelicia Westfall; brother, Sterling Bouier (Charita) of Detroit, MI; devoted sister, Cheryl Johnson, Jo Fair of Memphis, TN, Damitia Bouier (Allen) of Detroit, MI, special cousin who he considered his sister, Sharon Hawkins (Arnold) of Loudon, TN; sisters-in-law, Sue Monger (JC) of Loudon, TN, Linda Jeffers of Knoxville TN; brother-in-law, Red (Robin) Jaynes; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; 8 nieces including, Rachel Johnson who he considered his favorite niece; 7 nephews; 9 great nephews; 3 great nieces; uncles, Darryl Johnson and Landon Johnson of Knoxville, TN; aunt, Deborah Chadwell of McMInnville, TN; devoted family/ friends, W J Billingsley (Earnestine) of Martel, TN; special friends, Melvin Hawkins and Larry Brown of Loudon, TN, and a host of relatives and friends. Terry was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Loudon, TN. He was a former employee of the Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge and retired from Viskase on Loudon, TN. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Homegoing services will follow in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Minister Nicholas Jones will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Martel Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers: Chad Johnson, Jermaine Johnson, TJ Johnson, Deon Barron, Melvin Hawkins, and Larry Brown. Flowers girls will be friends of the family. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 11, 2019