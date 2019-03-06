|
|
Terry Landon "TC" Clevenger
Johnson City, TN
Terry Landon "TC" Clevenger, age 27, of Johnson City, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his home. A native of Unicoi County, TC is a son of Terry Lynn and Lisa Gaye Clevenger. He was a 2010 graduate of Unicoi County High School. He graduated from East Tennessee State University on May 5, 2016 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Professional Studies with a concentration in Information Technology. TC attended Lyons Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. He was employed as an Operations Support Coordinator at Home Shopping Network in Piney Flats. He enjoyed computers, video games, reading, being outdoors and working with his hands. He also had an avid interest in firearms and marksmanship. TC is preceded in death by: his paternal grandmother, Ruby Clevenger; paternal grandfather, Grover Clevenger; maternal grandfather, Tom Adkins; and uncle, Mike Adkins
TC Clevenger has left behind to cherish his memory:
Parents: Terry and Lisa Clevenger;
Brother: Joshua Banks;
Nanny: Betty Falk;
Uncles: Tommy Adkins and wife, Patty,
David Adkins and wife, Kim;
Aunts: Tina Hopson and husband, Jerry,
Sherri Cable and husband, Dale;
Special cousins: Haley Peterson and husband, Josh,
Caleb Adkins,
Dylan Cable;
Numerous loving cousins.
The family will offer tribute and remember the life of TC Clevenger in private services.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Terry Landon "TC" Clevenger through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019