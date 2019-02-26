Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Liford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Lee Liford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terry Lee Liford Obituary
Terry Lee Liford

Corryton, TN

Terry Lee Liford, age 52, passed away February 22, 2019. He was an avid fisherman and a member of Douglas Anglers Bass Club. Preceded in death by mother Mary Liford and brother James A. Liford. Survived by daughters Amanda Jones, Stephanie Delaney and Alyssa Braden; son Cody Seals; several grandchildren and special granddaughter Hailey Ingram; father Jim O. Liford; sister Angela Liford and brother Darrell Liford. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those attending to bring a fishing lure for Terry. Family will receive friends 5-7PM Wednesday Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with service to follow, Rev. Walter Hill officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45PM Thursday Washington Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7405 Washington Pike, Corryton, TN. for 2PM interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now