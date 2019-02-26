|
|
Terry Lee Liford
Corryton, TN
Terry Lee Liford, age 52, passed away February 22, 2019. He was an avid fisherman and a member of Douglas Anglers Bass Club. Preceded in death by mother Mary Liford and brother James A. Liford. Survived by daughters Amanda Jones, Stephanie Delaney and Alyssa Braden; son Cody Seals; several grandchildren and special granddaughter Hailey Ingram; father Jim O. Liford; sister Angela Liford and brother Darrell Liford. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those attending to bring a fishing lure for Terry. Family will receive friends 5-7PM Wednesday Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with service to follow, Rev. Walter Hill officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45PM Thursday Washington Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7405 Washington Pike, Corryton, TN. for 2PM interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019