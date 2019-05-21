|
|
Terry Lee Tyler
Maryville, TN
Terry Lee Tyler, born November 15, 1956 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Jo Ann Tyler Vanwinkle and Bill Tyler, passed away on May 17, 2019. He graduated from Bearden High School and received an associate degree in Fight Technology from the Florida Institute of Technology. He served as a Chief Flight Instructor from 1978 to 1980, then worked as a pilot for Diversified Energies from 1980 to 1981, Masada Investment Corporation from 1981 to 1985, and the Tennessee Valley Authority from 1985 to 1988. In 1988 he was hired as a chief pilot by Stowers machinery corporation, where he had a 30 year safety record. Terry logged over 14,650 flight hours of which over 9,000 were logged with Stowers.
Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Ann Vanwinkle Tyler, and his brother, Dan Tyler. He is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Barbara Jacobs Tyler, his beloved daughter, Samantha Tyler Bundy (Seth), his adored granddaughters, Bailey Tyler, Emma Bundy, Harper Bundy, and Kaylee Bundy Degroodt, his father, Bill Tyler (Maggie), his sister Tina Bailes (Kelly), his brother Scott Tyler (Laura), and many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
Terry was a remarkably selfless, hardworking, fun, kind, and loving man. His family meant everything to him, especially his precious granddaughters. He was one of those few individuals who could say on a daily basis that he loved his job and the wonderful people he worked and flew with. He was an avid golfer and was especially proud of his hole in one and his involvement with the many golf tournaments at Green Meadow Golf Country Club.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the , the Disabled Veterans Association or , all of which Terry was honored to support.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 23, 2018 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Gary Stinnett officiating. For family and Terry's close friends there will also be Celebration of Life at Green Meadow Country Club on Sunday June 2, 2019, from 5-7 pm. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 21, 2019