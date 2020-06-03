Terry Logan Wampler
Terry Logan Wampler

Kingsport - Terry Logan Wampler, 55, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Terry attended Powell High School and graduated in the class of 1983. He was a huge sports fan and was a Tennessee football fanatic. Terry collected many things including hot wheels, Pez dispensers, old oil cans, and other vintage collectables. He loved spending time with his family and loved his children deeply.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Reba Miller-Wampler; his father, JB Wampler; his brothers, Jimmy and Ollie Wampler; sister, Gladys Shelby; and niece Audra Wampler.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Deborah Wampler; his sons, Logan and Dustin Wampler; his sister, Anna Powell (Barry); his brothers, Jr. Wampler (Janet), Sam Wampler (Jamie); grandchildren, Taj and Maverick Wampler; brother-in-law, George Shelby; sisters-in-law, Joan Wampler and Debbie S. Wampler; his aunt, Bobbie Wampler; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A service will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers on Friday, June 5th, 2020. Visitation will begin at 5pm and end at 6pm, with the service following at 6pm.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Trinity Memorial Centers
JUN
5
Service
06:00 PM
Trinity Memorial Centers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Centers
1221 Stewball Cir
Kingsport, TN 37660
(423) 723-8177
