Terry Lynn Irwin
Knoxville, TN
October 12, 1951 - March 19, 2019
Terry Lynn Irwin, age 67 of Knoxville, peacefully went into the arms of his Heavenly Father on March 19, 2019. He was a
member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Terry graduated from the University of Tennessee and then was employed until his retirement. Terry was preceded in death by wife, Shirley T. Irwin; parents, James and Marlene Irwin; sister, Annette Darlene Irwin. He is survived by son, Matthew P. Irwin of Bozeman, Montana; sister, Toni Robison and family of Hope Mills, NC; loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service for Terry will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019