Terry Lynn Irwin
Knoxville, TN
Terry Lynn Irwin, age 67 of Knoxville, peacefully went into the arms of his Heavenly Father on March 19, 2019. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Terry graduated from the University of Tennessee and then was employed at UT until his retirement. Terry was preceded in death by wife, Shirley T. Irwin; parents, James and Marlene Irwin; sister, Annette Darlene Irwin. He is survived by son, Matthew P. Irwin of Bozeman, Montana; sister, Toni Robison and family of Hope Mills, NC; loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, April 24th, at 6:30 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 544 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. Fond memories and expressions of
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 22, 2019