TERRY LYNN PRUITT
KNOXVILLE - Terry Lynn Pruitt, 65, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020 after a long illness. He was a loving husband, brother and uncle. Terry's passion in life was flying. He enjoyed his corvette, music and animals. Terry worked at TVA for 33 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Ella Mae Pruitt. His loving wife Allyn Pruitt survives Terry; his brothers Jack (Joan) and Dwain (Helen) Pruitt, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1-2pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 2pm at Berry Highland Memorial. Burial will follow at 3pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Terry's honor to or ASPCA. Friends and family may share condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020