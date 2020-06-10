Terry May
Knoxville - Terry Warren May, age 53, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Terry was a good man. He had an infectious laugh. His joy made everyone comfortable, and he considered everyone a friend. Most importantly, he was loyal, honorable, and you could trust him with your life. His family and friends were everything to him. "The more the merrier," was one of his favorite sayings. Terry married and adored the love of his life, Colleen 8 years ago. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was a true patriot. Terry was an avid U.T. Football fan. His hobbies were golfing, boating, spending time on the lake, cooking for everyone and making sure everyone had a great time. Terry was a man of great faith, and God gave him a compassionate heart for all the people he knew and loved. Terry is survived by his loving wife, Colleen May; daughters, Devon May and Danielle Runner; son, Jason Runner; granddaughter, Samantha Runner; parents, Mary Lyda and Dick Wellons; sister, Robin Macias; brothers, Richard Wellons, David Wellons, Warren May, and Britt Wellons and several special friends. Terry's family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Berry Highland West Funeral Home, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 with his Celebration of Life immediately following at 7:00pm with Pastor Tim Inklebarger officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.berryhighlandwest.com
Knoxville - Terry Warren May, age 53, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Terry was a good man. He had an infectious laugh. His joy made everyone comfortable, and he considered everyone a friend. Most importantly, he was loyal, honorable, and you could trust him with your life. His family and friends were everything to him. "The more the merrier," was one of his favorite sayings. Terry married and adored the love of his life, Colleen 8 years ago. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was a true patriot. Terry was an avid U.T. Football fan. His hobbies were golfing, boating, spending time on the lake, cooking for everyone and making sure everyone had a great time. Terry was a man of great faith, and God gave him a compassionate heart for all the people he knew and loved. Terry is survived by his loving wife, Colleen May; daughters, Devon May and Danielle Runner; son, Jason Runner; granddaughter, Samantha Runner; parents, Mary Lyda and Dick Wellons; sister, Robin Macias; brothers, Richard Wellons, David Wellons, Warren May, and Britt Wellons and several special friends. Terry's family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Berry Highland West Funeral Home, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 with his Celebration of Life immediately following at 7:00pm with Pastor Tim Inklebarger officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.berryhighlandwest.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.