Terry Michael Prince



Knoxville - Terry Michael Prince, age 62 of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1976. He was a graduate of The University of Tennessee Knoxville. Terry was a world traveler, an avid Republican, Baptist Faith, and served on the Knox County School Board. He was head of safety at Cooper Standard. Preceded in death by grandparents, Archie and Lillie Prince; grandmother, Bertha S. Berrong. Survived by parents, Homer Willis and Betty Prince; brother, Doug Prince (Kathy); Uncle John Berrong (Theresa); nieces and nephews, William Prince, Meagan Prince, Allen Prince; several cousins, other family and special friends. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Monday, November 2, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Charles Farley officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for interment Monday, November 2, 2020 at Zion's Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.









