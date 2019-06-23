Services
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
French Broad Church of the Brethren Cemetery
Knoxville - TERRY RANDALL SATTERFIELD, age 69 of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Dandridge went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was a member of the French Broad Church of the Brethren and was a long-time employee of Safety Park. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. "Bill" and Ruth (McGaha) Satterfield and is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Linda Satterfield and sister, Sherri Satterfield; niece Marilyn (Jason) Bolin; nephew, Derrick (Shana) Satterfield; great nieces, Kamry and Kylie Bolin and Brooke Satterfield and great nephew, Mason Satterfield; special aunts, Janice Satterfield and Alice Beasley and many cousins. Graveside funeral services will held Sunday, June 23, 2019, 1:30pm at French Broad Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Rev. Darrell Chambers and Rev. Ron Spire officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial gifts be made the French Broad Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund, 3306 Brethren Church Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725. ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019
