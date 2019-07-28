|
|
Terry V. Adams
Knoxville - Terry V. Adams, born October 6, 1960 in Darien, Georgia to the late Agnes Smith Noble and Tommie Adams, went home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019. She was educated in Darien and Brunswick Georgia County Schools and moved to Knoxville to pursue a degree at Knoxville College. Terry was a former employee of Knox County Schools, Meleleuca, and most recently East TN Personal Care Services. Terry accepted Christ at an early age and loved the Lord.
Terry was preceded in death by sisters: Elizabeth Noble-Stewart and Kathy Noble McCormick. She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory her siblings: Eli (Thelma) Noble, Jr. [of Bear Creek, Pennsylvania], Rebecca Ferguson [of Conyers, GA], George (Valerie) Noble [of Charlotte, North Carolina], William (Sheila) Noble, Sr. [of Darien, GA], Ralph (E. Bell) Noble [of Capitol Heights, MD], and Henry Noble [of Darien, GA][; long-time friend and loving companion, John Willie Taylor; special friend, Brenda Reliford; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 PM in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Dr. Vivian Williams officiating. The final resting place will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens (Alcoa) following the service. The family is receiving friends at 5929 Loice Lane.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Ms. Adams's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 28, 2019