Theda Estelle Whitson
Knoxville - Theda Estelle Whitson, age 91 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Theda was born on April 16, 1929. She graduated from Powell High School and was a member at Valley View Baptist Church. Theda passed at Oakwood Senior Living where she has lived since August 2015. Theda was preceded in death by her parents LG and Lillian Graham, two brothers, husband Edgel Whitson, and second husband Raymond Whitson. Theda and Edgle married on March 16, 1976. They lived happily until Edgle passed in 1991. Theda and Raymond married on May 1, 1997. They were happily married until Raymond's passing on February 13, 2012. Before she married, Theda lived with her sick mother and cared for her. They enjoyed quilting blankets together. Theda worked for a time in a nursery at Fort Sanders and La Petite. She often talked about how much she enjoyed caring for the babies and how much she missed it. Until 2015, Theda made monthly donations to children and animal foundations. Theda told everyone she was adopted at the age of 82, by her neighbors Rita and Terry Woods. They became family and cared for her. She was grateful to have them in her life. Theda was a sweet, fun lady who had a big heart. Theda will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Special thanks to Oakwood Senior Living and U.T. Hospice for taking such great care of her. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Bookwalter Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Theda Whitson's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Young Williams Animal Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
