Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Riverview Baptist Church,
3618 Delrose Dr,
Knoxville, TN
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Theilia C. Mize

Theilia C. Mize Obituary
Theilia C. Mize

Knoxville - Theilia C. Mize - of Knoxville, TN age 84, went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2019. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a very generous and humble woman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mize; and son, Don Mize. She is survived by her grandson, Nick (Sarah) Mize; her favorite cat, Freddy; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Riverview Baptist Church, 3618 Delrose Dr, Knoxville, TN 37914, a service follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Brock Webster officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:45 AM at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Anthony Kennedy officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Riverview Baptist Church. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 29 to June 30, 2019
