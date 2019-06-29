|
|
Theilia C. Mize
Knoxville - Theilia C. Mize - of Knoxville, TN age 84, went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2019. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a very generous and humble woman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mize; and son, Don Mize. She is survived by her grandson, Nick (Sarah) Mize; her favorite cat, Freddy; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Riverview Baptist Church, 3618 Delrose Dr, Knoxville, TN 37914, a service follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Brock Webster officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:45 AM at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Anthony Kennedy officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Riverview Baptist Church. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 29 to June 30, 2019