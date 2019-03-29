Services
Thelma Grubb
Thelma Clark Grubb Obituary
Thelma Clark Grubb

Harriman, TN

Thelma Clark Grubb, joyfully celebrated the ultimate

homecoming with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was 84 years old and celebrated life to the fullest. She was a proud member of Dyllis Baptist Church and never shied away from telling everyone about the Lord and that she was a Christian saved by God's loving grace. Nanny spread cheer and laughter everywhere she traveled and was even known to yodel and dance on a moment's notice.

Preceded in death by husband, John M. Grubb; parents, Jess and Winnie Clark; brother, Junior Clark; and sister, Peggy Avery. Survived by daughter, Tammie Bell (Wayne); daughter Gail Barber (Steve); and son, John L. Grubb (Trish); grandchildren, Crystal Vineyard (Louis), April Brosnan (Patrick), Rachel Pearson (Kyle), Josh Edmonds (Tianna), and Josh Barber; great-grandchildren and the lights of her life, Cora and Lana Vineyard; twin sister, Bea Pogue, and sister Ann Melhorn,

sister-in-law, Beulah Clark; several nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends and extended family.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, March 30, 2019 between the hours of 11:00 am and 1:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with pastor James Griffith

officiating. Burial will follow at the Bethel Cemetery in Oak Ridge. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Grubb family and we invite you to share a message of

condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019
