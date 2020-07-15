Thelma "Nanny" DuignanStrawberry Plains - Thelma "Nanny" Hugh Duignan, age 97, of Strawberry Plains, passed away on on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Strawberry Plains. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Mike Duignan; sons, Albert and Jack Duignan; granddaughter, Pam Duignan; parents, Nita and William H. Hicks Sr.; and several siblings. Nanny is survived by her son, David (Johnnie) Duignan; grandchildren, Susan (Alan) Kennedy, Aaron (Kelly) Duignan, Stacy (Deanna) Duignan, Jackie (Stephanie) Duignan, Rodney, Mark and Cale Duignan; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Faye Hicks; brother, John Hicks; daughter-in-law, Sandra Duignan Parks; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Jefferson Park at Dandridge and Smoky Mountain Hospice, for all the love, affection, and excellent care that was shown to Nanny. Graveside service 2:30 PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Strawberry Plains Cemetery with Rev. Sam Grindstaff officiating. Mrs. Duignon will lie in state from 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Friday at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.