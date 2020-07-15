1/1
Thelma "Nanny" Duignan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma "Nanny" Duignan

Strawberry Plains - Thelma "Nanny" Hugh Duignan, age 97, of Strawberry Plains, passed away on on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Strawberry Plains. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Mike Duignan; sons, Albert and Jack Duignan; granddaughter, Pam Duignan; parents, Nita and William H. Hicks Sr.; and several siblings. Nanny is survived by her son, David (Johnnie) Duignan; grandchildren, Susan (Alan) Kennedy, Aaron (Kelly) Duignan, Stacy (Deanna) Duignan, Jackie (Stephanie) Duignan, Rodney, Mark and Cale Duignan; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Faye Hicks; brother, John Hicks; daughter-in-law, Sandra Duignan Parks; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Jefferson Park at Dandridge and Smoky Mountain Hospice, for all the love, affection, and excellent care that was shown to Nanny. Graveside service 2:30 PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Strawberry Plains Cemetery with Rev. Sam Grindstaff officiating. Mrs. Duignon will lie in state from 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Friday at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Lying in State
09:00 - 12:30 PM
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Strawberry Plains Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
(865) 475-3468
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fielden Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved