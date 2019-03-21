|
|
Thelma Ellis Story Scott
Knoxville, TN
Thelma Ellis Story Scott, age 89, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husbands, George Edward Story and L.D. Scott; parents, Isaac and Mary Alice Ellis; sisters, Ruby Mays, Juanita Walker; brother, Oscar Ellis. Survived by son, Roy Story; daughters, Sandy Baggarly (Charles), Martha Hembree (Bob), and Debi Bridges (Rocky); seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for the 1 pm graveside service. Rev. Billy Moore will officiate. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019