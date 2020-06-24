Thelma Imogene Chesney Seltzer
Plain View - Thelma Imogene Chesney Seltzer of Plain View, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at Beverly Park Place after a brief illness on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after having been blessed to enjoy 97 years of living a truly good and faithful to God life.
She has gone to Heaven to be greeted by her loved ones who entered Heaven's gates before her. Those being her husband of 43 years, John W. Seltzer, son-in-law James (Jim) Richardson, mother and father, Ella and Edgar Chesney, brothers Edward and Edgar Jr., and sister Helen. She is survived and deeply missed by her devoted daughter, Betty Seltzer Richardson, step-grandson Shian Richardson, step-great-granddaughter Ciara Richardson, sisters Ruth (Gary) Beeler and Marlene Chesney, brothers Kenneth Chesney, Billy (Maureen) Chesney, and James (Carolyn) Chesney, a host of nieces and nephews, and special friend and neighbor Bobby Atkins.
Imogene loved gardening, faithfully tending and watching her flowers grow and blossom, creating beauty for so many to enjoy. She was an excellent seamstress and a talented artist. Imogene was a life long member of Clear Branch Baptist Church, served on the Board of Directors of Union County Farm Bureau, was a former Union County Commissioner, and worked with many groups and organizations - too numerous to count. She devoted many years of her life to the betterment of Union County and the Plain View community, where she lived all of her life and loved deeply.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of my beautiful mother, please do a good deed for someone, say a kind word to everyone, plant a flower, and love your neighbor.
Thank you to all of the nurses and employees of Beverly Park Place and Tennova Hospital North, 4th floor, for the loving care they gave my mother.
Friends may visit at their convenience to sign the register book on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:00am to 5:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City, 2829 Rennoc Rd, Knoxville, TN 37918. Due to Covid-19, there will be no service, and the burial at Greenwood Cemetery will be private. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.