Thelma Irene Lovell Diggs
Knoxville - Thelma Irene Lovell Diggs, age 95, transitioned into heaven and eternal rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Avenir Memory Care at Knoxville, TN. She was a devoted wife ("Cookie"), loving Mother, Mimi, and Great-Mimi. Thelma had a strong faith in God and will forever be remembered for her sweet smile and endearing spirit of love which she showered on all those she met. A Knoxville native, Thelma was born on November 2, 1924, to Lillian Long Lovell and Franklin Wayne Lovell of Vermont Avenue in North Knoxville. The middle child, she would be quick to tell you that she was blessed with an extremely happy childhood and was always very devoted to her parents. Thelma attended Lonsdale Elementary School and Rule High School from which she graduated in 1943. Immediately following graduation she obtained a job as a stenographer at Rohm and Haas in Knoxville. She married the love of her life, Dewey Kennard Diggs, on March 30, 1947, upon his return from serving in World War II. Together they shared an amazing love and commitment to each other for sixty years until his passing on November 3, 2007. Following the birth of their only child, Terrissa "Terrye" Anne Diggs Danner, Thelma became a homemaker. She loved sewing clothes for her little girl and was the epitome of a 1950's wife and Mother. She loved tending to the needs of her family and being actively involved in her church, especially through the Women's Missionary Union, serving as a children's Sunday School teacher, working in the church library, and singing in the choir. Thelma re-entered the work world in 1968 as a bookkeeper for Curtis Mortgage Realty Company and remained there for ten years. Following her working career she filled her retirement years by treasuring time spent with her granddaughters, Christen Marie Davis and Shannon Leigh-Anne Stramel, volunteering in her beloved church, Wallace Memorial Baptist, and ushering at all UT sporting events alongside Dewey. In addition to her husband, Thelma is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Franklin Wayne Lovell, Jr. She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Terrye and Larry Danner of Farragut, Tennessee; granddaughters Christen (Jeremy) Davis of Bellevue, Washington and Shannon (Cash) Stramel of Bothell, Washington; three great- grandchildren, Adam and Alex Stramel, and Ellie Davis; sister Sue Howard; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of Avenir Memory Care at Knoxville who provided Thelma with love, compassion, and dignity over the last three years. Deep appreciation goes to her caregivers: Jeanne, Pam, Kadaye, Maddie, Marley, Diane, Kourtney, Reann and Diane, whom she loved dearly. Friends may call at their convenience from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel, 1421 N. Broadway, Knoxville, Tennessee. A graveside service and interment will be held at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, Knoxville, at 1:00 pm Sunday, May 3, 2020 with Senior Adult Pastor, Kent Williams and Rev. Jan Buxton-Wade officiating. Online condolences may be received at www.rosemortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wallace Memorial Baptist Church Missions Program, 701 Merchant Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee. "And He will raise you up on eagle's wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, make you to shine like the sun, and hold you in the palm of His hand."- Michael Joncas
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020