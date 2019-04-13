|
Thelma Jo Spizzirri Black
Coalfield, TN
Thelma Jo Spizzirri Black, age 89, of Coalfield, TN, passed away on April 11, 2019 at NHC of Oak Ridge with her family by her side. She was a homemaker for her family, an Assistant Librarian at the Coalfield Library and Bindery Department Manager at Arrowhead Printing in Jonesboro, GA. Thelma was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for
several years. She loved cooking for her friends and family, reading, gardening, but most of all spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Verna Spizzirri, husband: Warren Dyer Black, Sr., parents-in-law: George Dewey and Nannye Black, brothers: Joseph, Michael and Leroy Spizzirri and sisters: MaryAnn Perez and Virginia Major.
Thelma is survived by her children: Sharon and Bob McLendon of Hendersonville, N.C., Warren and Carol Black of Topton, N.C., Nancy and Dave Hall of Coalfield, TN, Tammy and Jim Schaubroeck of Jonesboro, GA and Rhonda and Mitch Cockrell of Aliceville, AL, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, brother: Richard Spizzirri of Brockton, MA, sister: Norma Guarniero of Bradford, RI, sisters-in-law: Jean Furniss, Betty Spizzirri and Adrienne Spizzirri. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and a lifetime of dear friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, 2019 between the hours of 2:00-3:30pm at Middle Creek Baptist Church in Coalfield, TN with a funeral service to follow at 3:30 with Pastor Corey Jones officiating. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00pm Central Time at Memphis Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Middlecreek Baptist Church or the Coalfield Library.
A heartfelt thanks to the staff at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge.
A heartfelt thanks to the staff at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019