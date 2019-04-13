Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
For more information about
Thelma Black
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Middle Creek Baptist Church
Coalfield, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
Middle Creek Baptist Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Memphis Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Jo Spizzirri Black

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thelma Jo Spizzirri Black Obituary
Thelma Jo Spizzirri Black

Coalfield, TN

Thelma Jo Spizzirri Black, age 89, of Coalfield, TN, passed away on April 11, 2019 at NHC of Oak Ridge with her family by her side. She was a homemaker for her family, an Assistant Librarian at the Coalfield Library and Bindery Department Manager at Arrowhead Printing in Jonesboro, GA. Thelma was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for

several years. She loved cooking for her friends and family, reading, gardening, but most of all spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Verna Spizzirri, husband: Warren Dyer Black, Sr., parents-in-law: George Dewey and Nannye Black, brothers: Joseph, Michael and Leroy Spizzirri and sisters: MaryAnn Perez and Virginia Major.

Thelma is survived by her children: Sharon and Bob McLendon of Hendersonville, N.C., Warren and Carol Black of Topton, N.C., Nancy and Dave Hall of Coalfield, TN, Tammy and Jim Schaubroeck of Jonesboro, GA and Rhonda and Mitch Cockrell of Aliceville, AL, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, brother: Richard Spizzirri of Brockton, MA, sister: Norma Guarniero of Bradford, RI, sisters-in-law: Jean Furniss, Betty Spizzirri and Adrienne Spizzirri. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and a lifetime of dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, 2019 between the hours of 2:00-3:30pm at Middle Creek Baptist Church in Coalfield, TN with a funeral service to follow at 3:30 with Pastor Corey Jones officiating. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00pm Central Time at Memphis Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Middlecreek Baptist Church or the Coalfield Library.

A heartfelt thanks to the staff at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Black family. We invite you to leave a message of condolence for the family at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now