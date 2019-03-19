|
Thelma Louise Elmore
LaFollette, TN
Thelma Louise (Campbell) Elmore of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 17, 2019 at Shannondale Nursing Home in Knoxville, TN. She was born November 29, 1921 in Jellico, TN. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Charles Ray Elmore; infant son Charles Ray Elmore, Jr.; parents, Cadle & Bessie Campbell; brothers, Charlie Campbell & L.A. Campbell and sisters, Dorothy Singleton, Lora Mae Gilburth, Nora Lee Jeffers, and Maude Moss. She is survived by sons, Bill Elmore (Nan) and Larry Elmore (Sherry), both of Knoxville; Grandchildren, Sandra Valukas (Nate), Michael Elmore (Mandy) and Chad Elmore (Krista), all of Knoxville.; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Valukas, Evan Valukas, Melanie Valukas, Blair Elmore and Hensley Elmore, all of Knoxville and several nieces and nephews. Thelma was retired from the Campbell County School System where she worked for many years as a substitute teacher, teacher's aide and on the office administration staff of West LaFollette Elementary School. Thelma was devoted to her family and was a life-long Christian. She was a long -time faithful member, Sunday School teacher and choir member of Faith Way Assembly of God in LaFollette and prior to that was an active member of LaFollette United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. at Martin -Wilson Funeral Home in LaFollette. Interment will be private at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette. In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions in her honor to Faith Way Assembly of God, 106 Faith Way, LaFollette, TN 37766, or the . Services will be officiated by the Reverend Steve Bruce.
