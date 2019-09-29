|
Thelma Louise Estes Clark
Harriman - Mrs. Thelma Louise Estes Clark, age 93 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home. Thelma was born December 1, 1925 in Highsplint, Kentucky. She was a member of Beulah Land Worship Center Kingston, TN. she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Clark; sons, Larry Clark and Johnny Clark; Granddaughter, Stephanie Ann Clark.
Survivors Include:
Daughter: Sondra Scarborough of Rockwood, TN
Son: Bob Clark of Harriman, TN.
Son: Clayton Clark (Judy) of Harriman, TN
Daughter: Linda Clark of Harriman, TN.
Daughter: Brenda Kay Neal of Harriman, TN.
Son: Richard Clark (Regenia) of Harriman, TN.
11 Grandchildren
28 Great-Grandchildren
14 Great-Great-Grandchildren
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Jerry Noe officiating. Interment and graveside service will be held in the Childs Memorial Church Cemetery. Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Thelma Louise Estes Clark.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019