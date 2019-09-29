Services
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Louise Estes Clark


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Louise Estes Clark Obituary
Thelma Louise Estes Clark

Harriman - Mrs. Thelma Louise Estes Clark, age 93 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home. Thelma was born December 1, 1925 in Highsplint, Kentucky. She was a member of Beulah Land Worship Center Kingston, TN. she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Clark; sons, Larry Clark and Johnny Clark; Granddaughter, Stephanie Ann Clark.

Survivors Include:

Daughter: Sondra Scarborough of Rockwood, TN

Son: Bob Clark of Harriman, TN.

Son: Clayton Clark (Judy) of Harriman, TN

Daughter: Linda Clark of Harriman, TN.

Daughter: Brenda Kay Neal of Harriman, TN.

Son: Richard Clark (Regenia) of Harriman, TN.

11 Grandchildren

28 Great-Grandchildren

14 Great-Great-Grandchildren

The family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Jerry Noe officiating. Interment and graveside service will be held in the Childs Memorial Church Cemetery. Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Thelma Louise Estes Clark.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now