Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
Thelma Morgan Lindsey

Thelma Morgan Lindsey Obituary
Thelma Morgan Lindsey

Knoxville, TN

Thelma Morgan Lindsey, age 92, of Knoxville passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith, and worked at AT&T and Southeastern Bell. Preceded in death by husband, Ralph Carter Morgan; husband, James Lindsey; son, Steven Douglas Morgan; parents, John David Warren and Blanche Warren; siblings, Gene Warren, Margaret Warren Hubbs, Arnold Warren, Delores Warren Nestler, and Jackie Warren. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, David C. and Charyl L. Morgan; grandchildren, Jennifer Solesby and John Hinson; great grandchildren, Leland and Luke Solesby; niece, Raeleen Whitaker; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Thursday March 21, 2019, at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online obituary may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
