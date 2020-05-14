Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Limpus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Roberson Limpus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Roberson Limpus Obituary
Thelma Roberson Limpus

Knoxville - Thelma Roberson Limpus, 90, previously of Knoxville, died Thursday, May 7 in Springfield, Tenn.

Thelma was a homemaker, mother and children's caregiver with Kindercare. She was a member of First Christian Church, Knoxville, for 58 years, raising her family there and serving on the Board and in numerous other capacities. She was a graduate of Ocala (Fla.) High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Janie (Lessley) Roberson; sister, Ruby and brother-in-law, John Dean; brother, Dewey Roberson; and brother-in-law, Cecil Underwood; all of Ocala, Florida.

She is survived by her sons, Frank Limpus, Jr. (Sharon), Franklin; David Limpus, Springfield; and Britt Limpus (Tricia), Knoxville; grandchildren Ryan Limpus; Rachel Limpus; David Lee Limpus; Reed Limpus; and Hailey Limpus; twin sister, Zelma Underwood, and sister-in-law, Marilyn Roberson, both of Ocala; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Online condolences can be made at Springfield Memorial Gardens www.SpringfieldFH.com. A service will be held in Ocala at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the : .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -