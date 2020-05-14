|
Thelma Roberson Limpus
Knoxville - Thelma Roberson Limpus, 90, previously of Knoxville, died Thursday, May 7 in Springfield, Tenn.
Thelma was a homemaker, mother and children's caregiver with Kindercare. She was a member of First Christian Church, Knoxville, for 58 years, raising her family there and serving on the Board and in numerous other capacities. She was a graduate of Ocala (Fla.) High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Janie (Lessley) Roberson; sister, Ruby and brother-in-law, John Dean; brother, Dewey Roberson; and brother-in-law, Cecil Underwood; all of Ocala, Florida.
She is survived by her sons, Frank Limpus, Jr. (Sharon), Franklin; David Limpus, Springfield; and Britt Limpus (Tricia), Knoxville; grandchildren Ryan Limpus; Rachel Limpus; David Lee Limpus; Reed Limpus; and Hailey Limpus; twin sister, Zelma Underwood, and sister-in-law, Marilyn Roberson, both of Ocala; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences can be made at Springfield Memorial Gardens www.SpringfieldFH.com. A service will be held in Ocala at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the : .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 17, 2020