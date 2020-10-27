Thelma Trula Connatser
Knoxville - Thelma Trula Connatser, 85 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord October 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband: Robert Connatser Sr. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Robert Jr. and Susie Connatser, and John Horace and Becky Connatser, grandchildren: Lindsey (Brandon) Gaphardt, Mathew Connatser (Bethany Malicoat), Miles Connatser, and Derek Connatser, great-grandchildren: Parker and Elyse Gaphardt, brothers-in-law: Jim Connatser and Jerry Connatser, and many other nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends will all meet 11:00 A.M. Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery: 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 for a graveside service with Jim Connatser officiating. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
.