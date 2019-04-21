|
|
Thelma Wilkerson Brown
Lenoir City, TN
Thelma Wilkerson Brown of Lenoir City, passed away Friday morning, April 19, 2019. Thelma was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City and the Joy Sunday School Class. She retired from Family Brands International after 32 years of service. After retirement she enjoyed being a volunteer at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center.
Thelma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William C. Brown; parents, Raymond and Eliza Lee Wilkerson; sister, Betty Wilkerson Hughes; brother, Jimmy Lee Wilkerson. She is survived by her niece, Lisa Wilkerson (Wade) Shehan; nephew, Frank "Butch" (Cindy) Hughes; great-nieces: Haley Hughes, Masee (Travis) Ramsey, Madie Shehan, Abby (Christian) Britt and Arly Wade Shehan; great-nephews: Chris (Michelle) Dutton, Frankie (Jill) Hall, Phil (Melana) Rush, Brian Rush and Tony Rush; special sister-in-law, Carol Ann Hall.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, April 26th, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Dick DeMerchant officiating. Private entombment services will be at the Lakeview Memory Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 2085 Simpson Road, Lenoir City, TN 37772. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019