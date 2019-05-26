|
Theodore "Ted" Fear
Knoxville, TN
Theodore "Ted" Ernest Fear, 71, passed away on May 18, 2019. He was retired from both the Army National Guard where he served as a medic and Triple C Distributing where he was a CPA.
Preceded in death by parents, Milo and Dorothy Fear; and brother, Lance Fear.
Ted is survived by sister-in-law, Kathy Fear; Ashley and Charles Herrell and family, Erin and Nate Carbaugh and family, and David and Kelly Fear and family; cousins, Rick and Becky Pollard, and Debby and Ralph Koger and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Barley's in Maryville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019