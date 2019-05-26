Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Barley's
Maryville, TN
Theodore "Ted" Fear

Theodore "Ted" Fear Obituary
Theodore "Ted" Fear

Knoxville, TN

Theodore "Ted" Ernest Fear, 71, passed away on May 18, 2019. He was retired from both the Army National Guard where he served as a medic and Triple C Distributing where he was a CPA.

Preceded in death by parents, Milo and Dorothy Fear; and brother, Lance Fear.

Ted is survived by sister-in-law, Kathy Fear; Ashley and Charles Herrell and family, Erin and Nate Carbaugh and family, and David and Kelly Fear and family; cousins, Rick and Becky Pollard, and Debby and Ralph Koger and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Barley's in Maryville.

Condolences may be offered online at

www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019
