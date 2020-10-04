Theodore Reagan
Pigeon Forge - Theodore "Ted" Reagan, age 88 of Pigeon Forge, TN passed away on Friday October 2, 2020 due to pneumonia brought on by Covid-19. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Ted was also a Deacon of Banner Baptist Church for over 50 years. Ted was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.
His survivors include: wife of 68 years, June Reagan; daughters and sons-in-law, Paula and Dennis Webb, Jeannie and Steve Robertson, Janet and Martin Oshea, and Teddie Reagan; grandchildren, Alison King, Brandon Tipton, Katie Jo Tipton and fiancé Kyle Laymon; great-grandchildren, Taryn King and boyfriend David Johnson, and Drake King; special nieces and nephews, Stella and Pete Lamon, and Vicki and David Ownby; special cousin, Nancy Manis; all of his friends at Banner Baptist Church, and his golfing buddies at the Gatlinburg golf and country club.
In lieu of flowers, Ted requested donations be made to Glades Cemetery for assistance with repairs, upkeep, and maintenance, Glades Lebanon Baptist Church, P.O. Box 855, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.
Family and friends will meet 11 AM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens for graveside service and interment with Rev. Pete Lamon officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
)