Theopher "Theo" Blanche Lee Roberts
Athens - Theopher "Theo" Blanche Lee Roberts, born June 9, 1963, in Knoxville, Tennessee, departed this life on September 5, 2020, at her home in Athens, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Fulton High School, Class of 1981. Theo graduated Pellissippi State Community College with an Associates Degree of Applied Science and went on to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She worked in the medical field for many years with the last being an Office Manager at NHC Home Health Care. She was a devoted wife, mother, nana, and friend who will be terribly missed yet never forgotten.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. Sr. and Theopher Josephine Lee; brothers, Robert E. Lee Jr. and Avon W. Rollins Sr.
Left to cherish her memory: devoted husband of 25 years, Charlie "Tommy" Roberts; children, Kristen (Ray) McBee, Kalyn Roberts, Alisha (Artez) McLaughlin, Brandon (Amanda) Roberts; grandchildren, Journey Edwards, Jaylee Edwards, Arlyn McLaughlin, Aleah McLaughlin, Alexa McLaughlin, Camryn Roberts, Cyenna Roberts; sisters, Carmen D. Gardner and Audria "Bootsie" McFarland; loving-In-laws, Charlie and Letha Roberts; special friends, Lisa Dotson, Debbie Valadez, Shannon Gleaton, and Sheila Watson; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Friday, September 11, 2020, the family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm with a Home going Celebration to follow at Overcoming Faith Christian Center, 14 Carter Road, Athens, TN 37303. Pastor Dr. Harold McCowan will officiate and Words of Comfort by Ingrid Prather. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Hwy. Alcoa, TN. A white dove release will conclude the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfunerahome1962.com
.