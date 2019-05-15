|
|
Theresa Catherine Acker
Lenoir City, TN
Theresa Catherine Acker age 73 passed away Thursday May 9, 2019 at her home. Terry was a civilian personal secretary for a 3 Star General at Strategic Air Command base United States Air Force in upstate New York in her younger days, she then was a loving Mother and Homemaker and Friend, she loved flowers, decorating for holidays and baking for her friends and loved ones at Christmas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ida Simmons and sister, Rose Castrogovianni. Survived by son, Christopher Todd of Karns, TN; nephew, Michael Castrgovianni of Coral Springs, FL; niece, Linda Bartoli of Boca Raton, FL; great nieces and nephews, Krista and Michael Castrogovianni and Daniel Bartoli. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, May 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Lenoir City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 15, 2019