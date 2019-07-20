Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Dudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Dudley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Dudley Obituary
Theresa Dudley

Talbott - Theresa Carolyn Dudley - age 84 of New Jersey passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Theresa loved gardening, cooking, playing Bingo, and taking care of her family. Preceded in death by husband, James Dudley, Sr.; son, Jeffrey Dudley; and parents, Walter and Theresa Middleton. Survived by sons, James Dudley, Jr. and Michael Dudley; daughter, Patricia Snyder and husband Ralph; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Susan VanSciver; and cousin, Margie Robbins. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Jimbo Duncan officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now