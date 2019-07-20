|
Theresa Dudley
Talbott - Theresa Carolyn Dudley - age 84 of New Jersey passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Theresa loved gardening, cooking, playing Bingo, and taking care of her family. Preceded in death by husband, James Dudley, Sr.; son, Jeffrey Dudley; and parents, Walter and Theresa Middleton. Survived by sons, James Dudley, Jr. and Michael Dudley; daughter, Patricia Snyder and husband Ralph; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Susan VanSciver; and cousin, Margie Robbins. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Jimbo Duncan officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 20, 2019