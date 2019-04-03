Services
Theresa Faye Smithers Thomas

Theresa Faye Smithers Thomas Obituary
Theresa Faye Smithers Thomas

Lenoir City, TN

Theresa Faye Smithers Thomas age 69 of Lenoir City passed away April 2, 2019. She was a member of Lee Heights Baptist Church. Theresa was a former employee of Standard Knitting Mill, Levis Strauss in Knoxville, and Kimberly Clark in Loudon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Bertha Sneed Smithers; siblings, Bobby Smithers, Jackie Smithers and Kenneth Smithers. Survived by her husband of 53 years, Dexter Wayne Thomas; daughter and son-in-law, Renee` and John Lewis; son, David "Eli" Thomas; grandchildren, Matthew (Chelsea) Lewis, Mary (Chris) Strickland and Elijah Thomas; great-grandchildren, Noah, Jacob, and unborn great-granddaughter, Adeline; brother, Charles Ray (Becky) Smithers; sisters, Dorothy Silcox, Frances (Eddie) Osborne and Johnnie (Charles) Talmadge; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Doug Kizer and Rev. Bo Selvage officiating. Graveside services will be held on Friday. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
