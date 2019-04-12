Services
Theresa Margaret Weleski Obituary
Theresa Margaret Weleski

Knoxville, TN

Theresa Margaret Weleski - of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on April 10, 2019, at the age of 69. Theresa will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and friend to all that knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Greene and Veronica Catherine Byrne Greene. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 32 years, Michael Weleski; sons, Justin and James Weleski; grandchildren, Aubrey and Sammie; brothers, James and Richard Greene; sisters, Joanne Stalnaker (Greene), Denise Jensen (Greene) and Linda Greene. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1 - 3 pm at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 3 pm. Family and friends will leave at 10:45 am Monday, April 15, 2019 from Bridges Funeral Home to go in procession to East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery for an 11:30 interment. In lieu of flowers please send donations to , 801 Eighteenth Street NW, Washington D.C. 20006-3517, 1-800-424-8200. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
