Theresa Marie Sexton
Alcoa, TN
Theresa Marie Sexton age 85 of Maryville passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Concordia Care Fairpark. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Theresa was a loving Mamaw and an excellent cook. She enjoyed watching her grandkids sports and family beach trips with her husband. Preceded in death by: Husband of 56 years, Donald; Brother, Gary Evans; Sister, Kathleen Noone. Survivors include: Daughters & Sons-in-law, Jo Ann & Frank Knies, Donna & Jeff Anderson, and Mary & Mark Waters; Grandchildren, Adam (Mandy) Knies, David (Sarah) Knies, Brian (Susanna) Waters, and Nathan Waters; Great-Grandchildren, Lily & Jonas Cross, Ryne, Charlotte, & Jack Knies, Audrey & Christopher Waters; Brothers & Sisters-in-law, Joe (Debbie) Evans, Rich (Linda) Evans of MI; Sister, Carol Catalano; Sister-in-law, Ruth Hargis; Brother-in-law, Mike Noone of FL; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Wilbur & Nancy Shoun. Memorial donations may be made to: Family Promise of Blount County, 1009 Middlesettlements Rd, Maryville, TN 37801. Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Smith East Hall. Small prayer service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019