Theresa Marie Sexton

Theresa Marie Sexton Obituary
Theresa Marie Sexton

Alcoa, TN

Theresa Marie Sexton age 85 of Maryville passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Concordia Care Fairpark. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Theresa was a loving Mamaw and an excellent cook. She enjoyed watching her grandkids sports and family beach trips with her husband. Preceded in death by: Husband of 56 years, Donald; Brother, Gary Evans; Sister, Kathleen Noone. Survivors include: Daughters & Sons-in-law, Jo Ann & Frank Knies, Donna & Jeff Anderson, and Mary & Mark Waters; Grandchildren, Adam (Mandy) Knies, David (Sarah) Knies, Brian (Susanna) Waters, and Nathan Waters; Great-Grandchildren, Lily & Jonas Cross, Ryne, Charlotte, & Jack Knies, Audrey & Christopher Waters; Brothers & Sisters-in-law, Joe (Debbie) Evans, Rich (Linda) Evans of MI; Sister, Carol Catalano; Sister-in-law, Ruth Hargis; Brother-in-law, Mike Noone of FL; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Wilbur & Nancy Shoun. Memorial donations may be made to: Family Promise of Blount County, 1009 Middlesettlements Rd, Maryville, TN 37801. Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Smith East Hall. Small prayer service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
