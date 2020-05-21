|
Theresa Rice
Knoxville - Theresa Maude (Cluett) Rice was born in Frenchman's Cove, Newfoundland on July 8, 1934. She was the oldest of 13 children born to Chesley and Mary Cluett. It was in Newfoundland where she met and married the love of her life, John W. Rice, Jr. "Johnny" as she so affectionately called him, was stationed at Harmon Air Force Base located in Stephenville, Newfoundland. It has been said that Theresa told her best friend that she was going to marry "that man" on the very night that she and "Johnny" met.
Theresa was a devout Catholic, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church since settling in Knoxville in 1974, and it was her unwavering faith that sustained her throughout her life. That faith allowed her to care for two small children and maintain a home while her husband, John, served our country in Vietnam.
Theresa was kind and loving mother to her two children. Her Full time job was making a home for family until David and Mary went to high school and junior high. At that time, she went to work at Brakebill Nursing Home where she was in charge of central supplies from 1975 until she retired in 2000.
Theresa loved our Lord and her family and friends more than words can say. She was kind hearted and funny and could fry the best flounder you ever tasted. She had the most endearing Newfoundland accent that was just a pleasure to your ears and the most beautiful deep blue eyes that you have ever seen. She loved a good, hot cup of tea and could find meat in places on a lobster that you didn't know existed. Although she loved our country she never, ever forgot her Canadian roots.
She loved all animals, but was especially fond of her little Pomeranians, particularly her last one, Skipper who she called her little man. She enjoyed playing Bingo and "the one arm Bandit". In fact, she enjoyed playing slots so much that she and her best friend "Goosie" would go without food and sleep to sit at the slot machines for hours on end.
Theresa had a wonderful life. She was loved by so many and she loved so many. She was blessed with wonderful family and friends who were blessed to have her in their lives.
Theresa passed peacefully on May 20, 2020 with her daughter Mary by her side. She passed at Westmoreland Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her Parents Chesley Cluett and Mary Osborne Cluett, her husband of 57 years John "Johnny" W. Rice, Jr., two brother, James Cluett and Manuel Cluett, two sisters Emily Cluett and Lillian Cluett.
Theresa is survived by her son John David Rice of Knoxville, her daughter Mary Elaine Rice and her "like a daughter" Cristi Moser of Louisville, TN. Theresa leaves behind to mourn five sisters Helen Chafe (Bob), Alice Snook, Margaret Ellsworth (John), Violet Cluett, Mary Hillier (Max), three brother, Louis Cluett, Chesley Cluett (Mary), Leslie Cluett (Donna), many nieces and nephews and her dear friend Mary Goosie of Knoxville.
The family would like to thank UT Hospice for their care especially Jordan and Gavin. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in loving memory of Theresa.
There will be a visitation at convenience at Berry Highalnd Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 11am to 2:30pm. Due to Covid 19 the family will hold a private family graveside at Berry Highland Memorial. The service will be available to view on Facebook Live at Highland Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 3pm. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 23, 2020