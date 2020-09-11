Thomas Anthony Minter
Knoxville - On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Thomas Anthony Minter passed from this life into the next. In keeping with the exceptional way he lived his 84 years, Tom died peacefully surrounded by his family. Tom made a difference in hundreds of lives around the country throughout his influential life. He was born. June 8, 1936, in Dalhart, TX, to Jerry Burnett and Lona Beatrice Browne Minter. Tom graduated from Dalhart High School. He went to Jr College in Arlington, TX and then graduated from Wheaton College. He went on to Dallas Theological Seminary. He began his many faceted career teaching, writing, preaching, traveling, capturing this world with a camera, even until the week of his death. Tom was the most passionate in his love for God, his family and his church family. Tom was the greatest of storytellers and an unmatchable quick and clever wit. He is known for his uncommon integrity and character. Tom was passionate about food and was always eager to share in a meal with those he loved. Tom was a deacon at Central Baptist Church Bearden where he taught, spoke and loved people well. Tom had many other ministries in which he served and worked, including: Baptist Hospital, Harrison Chilhowee Baptist Academy, Tennessee Baptist Association, Knoxville Baptist Association, Webb School of Knoxville, Baptist Pavilion at the 1982 World's Fair, Principal of a school in Arlington, TX and at Carson-Newman University.
Tom joins his family in heaven with his parents, Jerry and Lona; his brother, JB, Jr (first wife, Meredith, and second, Anne) ; Tom leaves behind and survived by his wife, Olivia McGinnis Minter; sons, Tim Minter (Jenny Konwinski) of Olympia, WA, Ken Lett, Jr (Angel) of Knoxville; daughters, Amy Minter, of Knoxville, Pamela Strawser (Matt), of Knoxville, grandsons; Steven Hamrick, Jr., Taylor Hamrick, Mason Lett, granddaughters: Staci Hamrick, Megan Lett, Marley Lett, great grandson; Lucas Hamrick; many nephews and nieces as well. Tom was also very proud to be the great nephew of the famous Texan Samuel Burk Burnett.
The family will receive and celebrate with friends on Monday, September 14, 2020, 10-12:00 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN.
"Now as you make your way homeward, rejoice in the Hope that's taken hold of you."
