Thomas Billings



Madisonville - Billings, Thomas Winslow, 73, of Madisonville, passed away, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a business owner of Carpet Craft for many years and proudly worked at the VFW (Sweetwater) and the American Legion (Loudon) in his retirement years. He was a loyal friend, wonderful father and papaw, and an avid and passionate sports fan. He was preceded in death by mother and step-father, Virginia Brunner (Billings) Simpson and Glen Simpson; Father, Lester Billings. Survivors: Daughters and sons-in-law, Whitney Billings Dyer and husband, Buddy, of Madisonville; Ashley Billings Jameson and husband Matt, of Buford, GA; Grandchildren, Hilary Byars and husband Gordon, Trey Dyer and wife Rebecca, Mason Dyer, Chase and Reagan Jameson; Great- grandchildren, Lilly Claire and Elliot Byars, Annie Dyer; Sister, Jeannette Billings, Colorado Springs, CO; Special people in his life, former spouse and her husband, Phyllis and David Sloan; special friend, Geri Benton. Graveside service and interment 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, Hiwassee College Cemetery (Buckner Memorial) Rev. Chris Moore Officiating. Please observe social distancing and wear a mask. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.









