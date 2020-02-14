|
Thomas Brantley "Tommy" Wilks
Knoxville - Thomas Brantley "Tommy" Wilks, Sr. Farragut - On an ordinary day an extraordinary man went to heaven! Tommy passed peacefully on February 11, 2020 at 69, in the loving presence of his wife.
Knoxville-born and bred, Tommy was a talented athlete and avid sportsman. After earning his diploma at West High, he walked onto the University of Tennessee baseball team and graduated as a proud member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Throughout his life, he fed his passion for hunting and fishing with regular trips to Mississippi and excursions on various lakes throughout Tennessee, surrounded by friends and family. He also loved golf, listening to Motown, frying up a Crappie feast, and cheering on all UT sports.
Above all of his professional accomplishments in a high-achieving career with Nationwide Insurance and honorable service in the Army Reserves, Tommy will best be remembered for his warm, giving nature and downright hilarious wit. He was a man who would do anything for his wife, children, grandchildren, friends, and dogs-- a truly kind and loving soul.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Laurie and David Mason Wilks. He is survived by wife Pamela Gail Bishop, daughter Laura Elisabeth Hale and son Thomas Brantley Wilks II, their spouses Jeremy Hale and Rebekah Wilks, and collective grandchildren Hudson, Brady, and Zelda.
A celebration of Tommy's life will be held on Sunday, February 23 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 2:00.
To honor Tommy's memory, contributions can be made to the Young Williams Animal Center and 1st Tee Golf Clinics, two organizations Tommy loved and supported. (https://www.young-williams.org/donations/) (https://firsttee.org/donate/)
Condolences may also be made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020